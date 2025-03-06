Pedro Amador Injury: Should return Saturday

Amador (hamstring) is expected to be available for Saturday's game against the Red Bulls, Doug Roberson of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Matthew Edwards, a youngster, has been trusted into a big role for Atlanta United early in the season due to the injuries of players such as Amador and Ronald Hernandez (quadriceps). However, Amador is expected to be available Saturday, and if that's the case, he should move into the starting lineup right away.