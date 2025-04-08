Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pedro Amador headshot

Pedro Amador Injury: Trains Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Amador (groin) was involved in training Tuesday, according to Doug Roberson of the AJC.

Amador is receiving a positive update this week after missing the club's past two outing with a groin injury. He has returned to training, although it hasn't been confirmed if it is with the team. This still will leave him in a decent spot for Saturday's match against the Revs, hoping to return to his regular starting spot immediately once fit.

Pedro Amador
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now