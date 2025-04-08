Pedro Amador Injury: Trains Tuesday

Amador (groin) was involved in training Tuesday, according to Doug Roberson of the AJC.

Amador is receiving a positive update this week after missing the club's past two outing with a groin injury. He has returned to training, although it hasn't been confirmed if it is with the team. This still will leave him in a decent spot for Saturday's match against the Revs, hoping to return to his regular starting spot immediately once fit.