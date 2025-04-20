Fantasy Soccer
Pedro Amador

Pedro Amador News: Five crosses Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Amador recorded five crosses (three accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

Amador saw his second straight start after returning from injury, seeing 90 minutes of play after seeing only 74 last outing. His effort was solid despite the loss, seeing three chances created and five crosses. He has now started in all five appearances this season.

Pedro Amador
Atlanta United
