Pedro Amador News: Four crosses Sunday

Amador recorded two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Inter Miami CF. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 45th minute.

Amador made it two straight starts since his return from injury, seeing 84 minutes of work Sunday. His effort was decent both ways, notching two shots, two chances created and four crosses in the attack to go along with one interception and two clearances in the defense. He is likely to continue in the starting role, starting in both appearances since his return.