Pedro Amador News: On bench against San Jose

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Amador (not injury related) is on the bench for Saturday's visit to San Jose Earthquakes.

Amador rejoined the team after getting his green card and is now eligible for future contests. He should be a strong contender to Elias Baez at left-back at some point later in the season. Over the 2025 MLS campaign, the Portuguese earned three clean sheets while averaging 2.3 clearances and 1.3 tackles per game.

Pedro Amador
Atlanta United
