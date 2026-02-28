Pedro Amador News: On bench against San Jose
Amador (not injury related) is on the bench for Saturday's visit to San Jose Earthquakes.
Amador rejoined the team after getting his green card and is now eligible for future contests. He should be a strong contender to Elias Baez at left-back at some point later in the season. Over the 2025 MLS campaign, the Portuguese earned three clean sheets while averaging 2.3 clearances and 1.3 tackles per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Amador See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing324 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring338 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 4: Arango, 'Quakes Looking for More Success352 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 1: Benteke Ready For MoreFebruary 20, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29November 21, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Amador See More