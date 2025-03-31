Pedro Aquino News: Limited outing in loss

Aquino had one tackle (zero won) and one clearance in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Atletico San Luis.

Aquino saw league action for the first time since Feb. 14 following a five-game inactivity period due first to a suspension and then by the coach's decision. He was rather busy during his 19 minutes on the field, racking up 13 passes, two duels won, one clearance and one tackle. He should now remain in contention with all of Aldo Lopez, Javier Guemez and Salvador Mariscal for one of two holding midfield spots.