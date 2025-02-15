Pedro Aquino News: Sent off at Mazatlan

Aquino received a red card in Friday's 1-1 draw with Mazatlan.

Aquino committed a severe foul towards the end of the match, earning the straight red card and consequent suspension for the next clash against Cruz Azul. That will be his third absence of the campaign, though he had failed to record more than 65 minutes in any of his five appearances. Both Santiago Naveda and Javier Guemez should continue to fill the defensive midfield slots until the Peruvian becomes eligible again for a Feb. 23 meeting with Atlas.