Pedro Bigas Injury: Late call against Villarreal

Bigas (undisclosed) is a late call for Sunday's clash against Villarreal, according to coach Eder Sarabia. "Pedro we will see after the final training session."

Bigas wasn't able to train fully this week because of a muscular issue and will be a late fitness call following the final training session Saturday. The club will be hoping he gets the green light, as he is an undisputed starter in the Franjiverdes' back-three. If he ends up missing time, a change in the starting XI would be required, with Leo Petrot emerging as a potential replacement.