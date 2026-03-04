Pedro Bigas Injury: Not training Wednesday

Bigas (undisclosed) wasn't spotted in team training Wednesday following his exit at halftime during Sunday's 2-2 draw against Espanyol due to discomfort, according to Jorge Adsuar Jimenez from Pasion Franjiverde.

Bigas has yet to return to team training this week while dealing with the muscular issue that forced him off at halftime in Sunday's draw against Espanyol. The center-back will be evaluated over the next few days to determine whether he can make the squad for Sunday's clash against Villarreal. If he ends up missing the matchup it would be a tough blow for the Franjiverdes given his regular starting role in the back line, with Leo Petrot the most likely candidate to step in and fill the spot.