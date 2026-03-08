Pedro Bigas headshot

Pedro Bigas News: Available on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Bigas (undisclosed) is a bench option for Sunday's clash with Villarreal.

Bigas overcame a minor physical problem but will begin on the bench after starting in the previous three fixtures. Instead, Leo Petroc is getting the nod. Bigas has notched multiple clearances in his last five appearances, amassing 21, contributing to two clean sheets and botching five interceptions and four blocks through that stretch.

Pedro Bigas
Elche
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Bigas See More
