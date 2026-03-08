Pedro Bigas News: Available on Sunday
Bigas (undisclosed) is a bench option for Sunday's clash with Villarreal.
Bigas overcame a minor physical problem but will begin on the bench after starting in the previous three fixtures. Instead, Leo Petroc is getting the nod. Bigas has notched multiple clearances in his last five appearances, amassing 21, contributing to two clean sheets and botching five interceptions and four blocks through that stretch.
