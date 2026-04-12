Pedro Bigas News: Back from ban
Bigas is an option again after serving his suspension.
Bigas is set for a return in the club's next match after serving a one-game ban due to a red card. A return to a starting role should come almost immediately, starting in 20 of his 22 appearances while notching four clean sheets this season, only missing out when fit on a few occasions.
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Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Bigas See More