Pedro Bigas headshot

Pedro Bigas News: Back from ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Bigas is an option again after serving his suspension.

Bigas is set for a return in the club's next match after serving a one-game ban due to a red card. A return to a starting role should come almost immediately, starting in 20 of his 22 appearances while notching four clean sheets this season, only missing out when fit on a few occasions.

Pedro Bigas
Elche
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