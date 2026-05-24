Pedro Bigas News: Delivers one assist

Bigas assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Girona.

Bigas was one of the standout performers in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Girona on the final day of the season, anchoring Elche's defensive line with authority and composure as his side defended deep throughout the match. The Spanish center-back consistently won his aerial duels and produced several crucial clearances in the closing stages as Girona pushed numbers forward in search of survival, finishing as one of the main reasons Elche secured the draw that confirmed their top-flight status, while also adding two tackles, two interceptions and three clearances. Bigas ends the 2025-26 season with one goal, three assists, 36 tackles, 29 interceptions and 107 clearances across 28 La Liga appearances, establishing himself as the defensive cornerstone of an Elche side that spent the entire campaign battling relegation before surviving on the final day against a direct rival.