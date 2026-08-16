Pedro Bigas News: Fully recovered, available to play

Bigas is fully recovered and available to play Monday, despite having not featured in minutes this preseason, according to coach Martin Anselmi. "Bigas, it's true he hasn't had minutes, but he's been training well and is now fully recovered to play tomorrow's match"

Bigas had been dealing with discomfort that limited him to partial training during preseason, and this update confirms he has put that issue behind him. He was the defensive cornerstone of Elche's survival last season, finishing with a goal, three assists, 36 tackles, 29 interceptions and 107 clearances across 28 LaLiga appearances, and his availability positions him to reclaim that central role heading into the new season. Bigas is expected to compete for a starting spot as the season gets underway.