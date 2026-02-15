Pedro Bigas headshot

Pedro Bigas News: Imperious defensive performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Bigas recorded two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 0-0 draw versus Osasuna.

Bigas led the Elche defensive effort Friday with seven clearances as they earned one point from a 0-0 draw versus Osasuna. In addition to clearing his lines, the central defender added two tackles (one won), two interceptions and two blocks across his 980 minutes of play. The 90 minute shift marked Bigas' first since Jan. 3.

Pedro Bigas
Elche
