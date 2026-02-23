Pedro Bigas News: Logs nine clearances in loss
Bigas made one tackle, nine clearances and two blocks and was shown a yellow card during Friday's 2-1 loss against Athletic Bilbao.
Bigas was one of his side's few positives from a fantasy standpoint, almost logging double-digit clearances and limiting an Athletic offense who just got their second goal due to a late penalty. That's now 16 clearances and four blocks over the last two starts for the center-back, a very positive sign after his struggles over the last two months.
