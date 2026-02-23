Pedro Bigas headshot

Pedro Bigas News: Logs nine clearances in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Bigas made one tackle, nine clearances and two blocks and was shown a yellow card during Friday's 2-1 loss against Athletic Bilbao.

Bigas was one of his side's few positives from a fantasy standpoint, almost logging double-digit clearances and limiting an Athletic offense who just got their second goal due to a late penalty. That's now 16 clearances and four blocks over the last two starts for the center-back, a very positive sign after his struggles over the last two months.

Pedro Bigas
Elche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Bigas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Bigas See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
214 days ago