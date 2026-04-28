Pedro Bigas headshot

Pedro Bigas News: Nets opener on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Bigas scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Oviedo.

Bigas brilliantly scored from over 30 yards to open the scoring in the sixth minute, assisted by Marc Aguado. Bigas won all seven duels and recorded seven clearances, two tackles, one interception, and one block. This was also his first goal of the campaign.

Pedro Bigas
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