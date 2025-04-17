Pedro Chirivella Injury: Back available Friday
Chirivella (hip) is back available for the derby against Rennes on Friday, coach Antoine Kombouare said in the press conference.
Chirivella has been training with the team since the beginning of the week and appears to have fully recovered from his hip injury. He is back available for the derby against Rennes on Friday. The captain has been an undisputed starter in midfield and is expected to return directly to the starting XI.
