Pedro Chirivella Injury: Likely out Friday

Chirivella is likely to miss the game against Nice on Friday after suffering a painful hip injury against Le Havre on Sunday. His absence would be a significant blow for the team, both due to his leadership as captain and his impact in midfield. If he is unable to play as expected by the coach, young Louis Leroux is expected to replace him in midfield.