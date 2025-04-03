Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pedro Chirivella headshot

Pedro Chirivella Injury: Likely out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Chirivella is dealing with a very painful hip injury and has not trained this week. He is very unlikely to feature in Friday's clash against Nice, coach Antoine Kombouare stated in the press conference.

Chirivella is likely to miss the game against Nice on Friday after suffering a painful hip injury against Le Havre on Sunday. His absence would be a significant blow for the team, both due to his leadership as captain and his impact in midfield. If he is unable to play as expected by the coach, young Louis Leroux is expected to replace him in midfield.

Pedro Chirivella
Nantes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now