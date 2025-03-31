Pedro Chirivella Injury: Picks up injury Sunday

Chirivella (undisclosed) was forced off right before halftime due to an injury, the club announced.

Chirivella suffered an injury in Sunday's clash with Le Havre and was forced off one minute before halftime, which is concerning as he was unable to continue until the break. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of his injury and whether he will need to miss any time. If the injury proves to be serious, Sorba Thomas will likely see increased playing time during his recovery.