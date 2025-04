Chirivella (hip) is on the bench for Friday's match against Rennes.

Chirivella was expcted to be fit Friday and that has come to frution, with the midfielder earning a spot on the bench. This is good news for the midfidler, as he did start in two straight outings before his absence. He will look to see that spot next contest, starting in 23 of his 25 appearnces this season.