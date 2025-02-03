Pedro Chirivella News: Supplies assist in victory

Chirivella assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Reims.

Chirivella's long ball down the right-side of the pitch unlocked the Stade Reims defense and setup the opening goal of the match in Nantes' 2-1 victory. The assist marked the midfielder's second of the season, breaking a goal-contribution drought that dated back to Matchday 2. In addition to his assist, Chirivella made two tackles (two won), two clearances and one block to help Nantes earn three points.