Pedro Chirivella

Pedro Chirivella News: Supplies assist in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Chirivella assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Reims.

Chirivella's long ball down the right-side of the pitch unlocked the Stade Reims defense and setup the opening goal of the match in Nantes' 2-1 victory. The assist marked the midfielder's second of the season, breaking a goal-contribution drought that dated back to Matchday 2. In addition to his assist, Chirivella made two tackles (two won), two clearances and one block to help Nantes earn three points.

Pedro Chirivella
Nantes
