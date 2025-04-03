Pedro de la Vega Injury: Expected to make bench Saturday

De la Vega (quadriceps) is expected to be available off the bench for Saturday's game against San Diego FC, head coach Brian Schmetzer told Niko Moreno of MLS.com.

The Argentinian playmaker will be available off the bench if he doesn't suffer any setbacks between Thursday and Friday. He's made three appearances (one start) this season, and his return would be a huge boost for a Sounders team that won't have Jordan Morris (hamstring) available.