Pedro de la Vega Injury: Late call against San Diego

De La Vega (quadriceps) has been training with the team this week and will likely be a late call for Saturday's match against San Diego, as he is considered a 50-50 decision, coach Brian Schmetzer said in a press conference, according to Jackson Felts for 93.3 KJR radio. "Getting closer...Pedro [de la Vega] is a 50-50 for the weekend [in San Diego]. If not, then for the following game [in Dallas]."

