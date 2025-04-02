Fantasy Soccer
Pedro de la Vega Injury: Late call against San Diego

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

De La Vega (quadriceps) has been training with the team this week and will likely be a late call for Saturday's match against San Diego, as he is considered a 50-50 decision, coach Brian Schmetzer said in a press conference, according to Jackson Felts for 93.3 KJR radio. "Getting closer...Pedro [de la Vega] is a 50-50 for the weekend [in San Diego]. If not, then for the following game [in Dallas]."

De La Vega will be a late decision for Saturday's match after returning to training this week with the team. If he misses this game, he is expected to be available for next Saturday's trip to Dallas, according to his coach. In the meantime, Cristian Roldan is filling in on the right wing.

