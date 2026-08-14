Pedro de la Vega Injury: Might not return this year

De la Vega (thigh) could miss the rest of the 2026 season since he suffered a "significant" left quadriceps injury in the Leagues Cup match against Queretaro on Sunday, according to manager Brian Schmetzer.

This is a devastating update for the playmaker, who was making his first competitive appearance since Oct. 2025 and wasn't able to finish the game. Further tests will be needed to confirm the severity of the injury, but de la Vega looks set for another prolonged spell on the sidelines.