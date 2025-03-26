Pedro de la Vega Injury: Training separately from group

De la Vega (quadriceps) was spotted training separately from the group on Tuesday, which is good news as he was working with the ball, Niko Moreno reports for Pulso Sports.

De la Vega suffered a quadriceps injury against LAFC and was expected to be sidelined for several weeks. Ten days later, he was spotted training separately with the ball on Tuesday, which is a positive sign as it suggests he may be ahead of schedule. Until he fully recovers, Jesus Ferreira will have a larger role in the frontline for Seattle.