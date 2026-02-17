Pedro de la Vega Injury: Won't feature before June

De la Vega (knee) will not be an option until right before the World Cup at the earliest, coach Brian Schmetzer told the media, according to Jackson Felts from the Hollywood Weekly podcast. "I am not expecting to see him until right around either just before the World Cup or just after the World Cup break."

De la Vega is still facing a lengthy road back from a fractured patella, with his return projected, in the best-case scenario, just before the 2026 World Cup in June. It is a tough break for the Sounders, as the forward has been a locked-in starter up top and a consistent presence in the front line when healthy. His extended absence should create real opportunity for Paul Rothrock and for Paul Arriola, who is also working his way back after a long-term knee injury.