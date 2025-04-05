Pedro de la Vega News: Available Saturday

De la Vega (quadriceps) is among the substitutes for Saturday's matchup at San Diego.

De la Vega used to be a regular starter before struggling to find his best form at the beginning of this season and being sidelined of the last three games due to the injury. The winger will look for his first goal or assist of the current MLS campaign if he takes playing time away from either Cristian Roldan or Georgi Minoungou.