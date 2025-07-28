de la Vega netted his second goal in as many appearances Saturday as he beat the keeper near post in a three-on-one breakaway early in the second half of Seattle's 2-2 draw versus Atlanta. The talented attacker has now scored twice and assisted once over his last two appearances. The aforementioned three goal contributions double his total on the season, as de la Vega has scored three goals and assisted thrice over 21 appearances (11 starts). With injuries across their attacking contingent, look for de la Vega to be the focal point of the Seattle attack as they make their playoff push.