Pedro de la Vega News: Logs goal and assist

De la Vega scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus San Jose Earthquakes.

Since de la Vega's previous assist, his role had returned to normal, with regular reserve appearances once again. But on Saturday, the Sounders' starting lineup added him, and he stepped up by directly contributing to two of their three goals. Two and three are now his 2025's goal and assist tallies respectively.