Pedro de la Vega News: Still seeing limited minutes

De la Vega will see increased playing time on Saturday against Nashville but remains on a minutes limit, coach Brian Schmetzer said in a press conference, according to Jackson Felts from 93.3 KJR Radio.

De la Vega is gradually building his fitness and increasing his minutes game after game even though he remains on a minutes limit. This is planned to reduce the risk of any setback and strengthen the physical condition of the young winger. He will likely take on a starting role regularly once fully fit and no longer restricted.