Pedro Diaz News: Earns assist, goal called off
Pedro Diaz assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-3 draw against Real Sociedad.
Diaz had a tale of two fortunes Sunday, as he would initially score in the 69th minute before the goal was ruled off due to a foul. However, he would recover by earning an assist on the game-tying goal, finding Alemao in the 99th minute. This earns Diaz his first goal contribution of the season, coming after 30 appearances (18 starts).
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