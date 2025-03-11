Pedro Diaz News: Scores against Real Madrid

Pedro Diaz scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Real Madrid.

Diaz scored just before halftime to cut Real Madrid's lead to 2-1 with his first goal in the campaign. The midfielder led Rayo Vallecano with a season-high five crosses during the match. That was his sixth start in 15 overall appearances so far.