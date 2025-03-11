Fantasy Soccer
Pedro Diaz headshot

Pedro Diaz News: Scores against Real Madrid

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Pedro Diaz scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Real Madrid.

Diaz scored just before halftime to cut Real Madrid's lead to 2-1 with his first goal in the campaign. The midfielder led Rayo Vallecano with a season-high five crosses during the match. That was his sixth start in 15 overall appearances so far.

Pedro Diaz
Rayo Vallecano
