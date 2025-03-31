Pedro Diaz News: Scores in win

Pedro Diaz scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Deportivo Alaves.

Diaz extended his goal scoring streak to three games despite not appearing in the starting lineup. He was subbed on in the 54th minute and quickly made his mark on the game with a goal four minutes later. His goal was a beautiful shot from the edge of the box that went past the outstretched hand of the goalkeeper.