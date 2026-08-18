Pedro Felipe Injury: Diagnosed with hamstring micro-tear

Felipe was diagnosed with a micro-tear in the hamstring fibers of his right thigh after undergoing imaging tests, the club posted.

Felipe was hurt in the 16th minute of the season opener against Villarreal and had to be substituted as a result. His recovery timeline will depend on how the injury progresses, with the club not yet committing to a firm return date. The 22-year-old center back joined Racing this summer from Juventus on a deal through 2030 and had quickly established himself as a key defensive addition before this setback. Manu is expected to continue deputizing for him in central defense until Felipe is available again.