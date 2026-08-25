Pedro Felipe Injury: Makes progress in recovery

Felipe (hamstring) partially returned to team training Tuesday as he continues his recovery from a right hamstring injury, though his availability for Friday's clash against Elche remains uncertain, according to SER Cantabria.

Felipe has made quicker-than-expected progress after suffering a minor hamstring tear in the season opener against Villarreal, when he was forced off after just 16 minutes. The center-back has now partially rejoined his teammates after being limited to rehabilitation work last week, though he still needs medical clearance before returning to action. His progress over the next few sessions will determine whether he can face Elche, with Manu expected to remain the primary option at center-back if Felipe is not cleared in time.