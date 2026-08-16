Pedro Felipe Injury: Withdraws after 15 minutes

Felipe (muscular) was withdrawn just 15 minutes into Racing Santander's league opener against Villarreal after suffering muscular discomfort, according to the club.

Felipe had started alongside Pablo Ramon at El Sardinero before needing attention and coming off, with his condition still pending medical evaluation. The setback comes at a sensitive time for the 22-year-old, who joined from Juventus this summer on a deal through June 2030 and had already acknowledged on Aug. 11 that he wasn't at his best physical condition after suffering a kidney colic at the end of his vacation, despite declaring himself ready to compete. Manu is expected to step in for him if Felipe is ruled unavailable. Felipe is expected to have the extent of this latest issue determined in the coming days.