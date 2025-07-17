Pedro Gallese News: Allows two costly goals

Gallese had three saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 loss against New York City FC.

Gallese had an unlucky last few minutes of the match Wednesday, allowing two goals, one which was deflected of his own defender to take the loss against NYCFC. He's also conceded exactly two goals in the last four games played, making 11 saves in that span. The keeper will head to New England for the next match on Saturday, who have scored seven goals in the last five contests. Gallese had allowed three goals on three saves during the last outing with the opponent back on May 10.