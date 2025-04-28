Pedro Gallese News: Clean sheet against Atlanta

Gallese recorded no saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Atlanta United.

Gallese saw a very easy day in the net against Atlanta, not facing a single shot on net as he earned a clean sheet. This makes it four straight clean sheets for the goalie, with those accounting for all four of his in nine appearances this season. He will look to make it five when facing Chicago on Saturday, although that could be a tall task, as they are tied for the second most goals in the Eastern Conference.