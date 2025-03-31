Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pedro Gallese headshot

Pedro Gallese News: Concedes once in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Gallese made one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Los Angeles Galaxy. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.

Gallese allowed one goal from Christian Ramirez on Saturday against LA Galaxy. He has conceded 11 goals while making 16 saves in five appearances this season and has yet to record a first clean sheet. He will look to get one against Philadelphia on Saturday.

Pedro Gallese
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now