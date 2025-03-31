Pedro Gallese News: Concedes once in victory
Gallese made one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Los Angeles Galaxy. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.
Gallese allowed one goal from Christian Ramirez on Saturday against LA Galaxy. He has conceded 11 goals while making 16 saves in five appearances this season and has yet to record a first clean sheet. He will look to get one against Philadelphia on Saturday.
