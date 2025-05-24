Pedro Gallese News: Keeps clean sheet against Timbers

Gallese recorded one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win against Portland Timbers.

Gallese wasn't forced to make many saves but did record a season-high five clearances during the victory. Moreover, he conceded no goals for the second time in a row, adding to his seven clean sheets in 14 matches played. That solid run of form makes him an appealing fantasy asset for Wednesday's trip to Atlanta, who have scored the eighth-fewest goals in the competition.