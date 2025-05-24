Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pedro Gallese headshot

Pedro Gallese News: Keeps clean sheet against Timbers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Gallese recorded one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win against Portland Timbers.

Gallese wasn't forced to make many saves but did record a season-high five clearances during the victory. Moreover, he conceded no goals for the second time in a row, adding to his seven clean sheets in 14 matches played. That solid run of form makes him an appealing fantasy asset for Wednesday's trip to Atlanta, who have scored the eighth-fewest goals in the competition.

Pedro Gallese
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now