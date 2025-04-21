Fantasy Soccer
Pedro Gallese News: Repels six shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Gallese made six saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus CF Montreal.

Gallese turned aside each of the six shots he faced Saturday to earn a clean sheet in Orlando's 0-0 draw versus Montreal. The performance marks the keeper's third successive clean sheet. During the goalless streak, Gallese has made 11 saves and three clearances. He'll aim for his fourth straight clean sheet Saturday when Orlando host Atalnta.

