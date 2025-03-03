Fantasy Soccer
Pedro Gallese headshot

Pedro Gallese News: Three saves in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Gallese registered three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 4-2 win versus Toronto FC.

Gallese bounced back after the heavy loss against Philadelphia where he failed to make a save and allowed four goals. Against Toronto, he recorded three key stops but conceded twice on difficult shots. Sigurd Rosted scored with a close-range header while Deybi Flores found the net from outside the box. He will try to build on that performance against New York City on Saturday.

Pedro Gallese
Orlando City SC
