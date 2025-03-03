Pedro Gallese News: Three saves in victory

Gallese registered three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 4-2 win versus Toronto FC.

Gallese bounced back after the heavy loss against Philadelphia where he failed to make a save and allowed four goals. Against Toronto, he recorded three key stops but conceded twice on difficult shots. Sigurd Rosted scored with a close-range header while Deybi Flores found the net from outside the box. He will try to build on that performance against New York City on Saturday.