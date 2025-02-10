Fantasy Soccer
Pedro Goncalves headshot

Pedro Goncalves Injury: No deadline for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Goncalves (hamstring) is training again and working on his fitness but has no timeline for his return, accoridng to manager Rui Borges. "He will return and will help when he is 100 percent fit. He is focused on his recovery and we are very committed to getting him back -both him and any other injured player."

Goncalves is still working on his fitness after a long-term hamstring injury, having last played in early November. However, he is seeing improvements and has started to train again, leaving some confidence a return is near. That said, he is still questionable for Tuesday's contest against Dortmund, with no return plan in place.

Pedro Goncalves
Sporting CP
