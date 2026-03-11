Pedro Goncalves News: Clears ban

Goncalves is no longer suspended after missing Wednesday's UCL game versus Glimt due to yellow card accumulation.

Goncalves could feature again, though it remains unclear whether he'll be used as a starter or come off the bench, given that players like Luis Guilherme and Francisco Trincao have also been favored on the left wing in some matchups. In any case, Goncalves will attempt to open his Champions League scoring count or add to his lone assist in five appearances if he bounces back for the return match against the Norwegian side.