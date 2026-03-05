Pedro Goncalves News: Suspended one match

Goncalves is suspended for one match due to yellow card accumulation.

Goncalves is going to miss the opening leg as the club prepares for the UCL knockouts, with the attacker suspended. This is unfortunate, as he has started in three of his five UCL games this season, although his last start came Nov. 4. That said, the club shouldn't have to change much around due to the suspension, although it is a rough loss of depth.