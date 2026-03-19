Pedro Goncalves News: Takes part in goal barrage

Pedro Goncalves scored one goal to go with seven shots (five on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 5-0 win against Glimt.

Pedro Goncalves slotted home his first Champions League goal since the 2021/22 campaign Tuesday as Sporting CP eliminated Bodo Glimt with a 5-0 (5-3) victory. A strain and suspension have limited the attacker to six appearances (four starts). Across his limited stretch of appearances, Pedro Goncalves has created five chances from 14 shots (six on goal) and nine crosses (four accurate).