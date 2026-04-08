Pedro Goncalves headshot

Pedro Goncalves News: Two corners Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Pedro Goncalves had two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat against Arsenal.

Gonçalves sent in a pair of corners during Tuesday's loss. The winger had a few chances but really failed to get involved in the attack throughout the match. The winger will need to be better and make the most of limited chances as Gonçalves and co. try to overcome the one-goal deficit.

Pedro Goncalves
Sporting CP
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