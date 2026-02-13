Pedro Injury: Taking more tests
Pedro avoided a fracture and is undergoing further exams to assess other potential damage to the joint, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.
Pedro escaped without a season-ending injury but is fully expected to miss multiple matches, although the full extent of the problem hasn't been disclosed yet. Tijjani Noslin and Matteo Cancellieri will handle the left wing until Mattia Zaccagni (hip) returns.
