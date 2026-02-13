Pedro headshot

Pedro Injury: Taking more tests

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Pedro avoided a fracture and is undergoing further exams to assess other potential damage to the joint, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Pedro escaped without a season-ending injury but is fully expected to miss multiple matches, although the full extent of the problem hasn't been disclosed yet. Tijjani Noslin and Matteo Cancellieri will handle the left wing until Mattia Zaccagni (hip) returns.

Pedro
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now