Pedro Lima Injury: Out injured

Lima is out for the time being due to an injury, according to manager Vitor Pereira."He is training [with the fitness coaches]. Pedro is not working with the team yet, but I think he will come back in a few days."

Lima is not going to be an option once again, sidelined for another match due to his injuries. He is yet to train with the team but will hope to join next week at some point. This is a minor loss for the club, as he has not played in a game until Feb. 22.