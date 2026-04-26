Pedro Lima News: Five crosses Saturday
Lima generated one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur.
Lima made his first start of the season Saturday and played fairly well. He recorded five crosses (two accurate) and created two chances on the attack. He was active on the defensive end too, recording three tackles, two clearances and one interception before he was subbed off in the 86th minute for Jackson Tchatchoua.
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